Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return Wednesday afternoon; some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out today, our highest threat for storms, in the short term, will be Wednesday afternoon.

We may see a rogue shower or storm in the morning, but the peak timing for storms will be after lunchtime Wednesday.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

More scattered storms are on the docket for Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.