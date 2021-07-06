Police arrest 19-year-old man for murder of Broadview Heights woman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Akron man is now charged with the murder of a 38-year-old Broadview Heights woman.
Jolene Decker-Keres was found dead inside her home in the 1100 block of Royalwood Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21.
Broadview Heights police said Bryant Hargrove Jr. was arrested on July 4.
Hargrove will be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Tuesday.
Akron police, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted Broadview Heights police with the arrest.
