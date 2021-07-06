Police arrest 19-year-old man for murder of Broadview Heights woman

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Akron man is now charged with the murder of a 38-year-old Broadview Heights woman.

Jolene Decker-Keres was found dead inside her home in the 1100 block of Royalwood Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

Broadview Heights police said Bryant Hargrove Jr. was arrested on July 4.

The 19-year-old Akron man is charged with murder. ((Source: Broadview Heights police))

Hargrove will be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Tuesday.

Akron police, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted Broadview Heights police with the arrest.

