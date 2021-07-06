Stray firework strikes 10-year-old boy’s leg in Lakewood on Fourth of July

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old was injured by a stray firework around 10:30 Sunday night as he was heading into his Lakewood home.

The boy was rushed to the emergency room after the firework hit him blowing “a chunk out of his leg” and burning him, according to a Facebook post by a family friend.

The child lives on Wascanna between Lakewood Height Boulevard and Athens Avenue.

The family does not know whose firework injured the child, but are asking neighbors to check their cameras and to come forward with any information.

Doctors removed a disc from the boy’s wound, the post said. He was taken to the burn unit at a local hospital.

The amount of tissue damage from the burning piece of plastic had doctors comparing the injury to a gunshot wound.

Amateur fireworks displays were the source of intense rancor in neighborhoods across Northeast Ohio during the run-up to the holiday weekend.

Cleveland Police were inundated by calls from residents complaining about neighbors’ displays.

