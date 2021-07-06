Streetsboro semi-truck driver with BAC 5 times over legal limit crashes into pole

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said the semi-truck driver who crashed into a pole had a BAC that was 5.675 times the legal limit on Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the crash on SR-14 by Market Square Drive around 1 p.m. after the commercial semi-tractor and trailer went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, according to police.

Police said officers on scene determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol after he failed a series of sobriety tests.

The driver gave a breath sample which showed he had a BAC of .227, according to police.

The legal limit for commercial drivers in Ohio is .04 BAC, police pointed out.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries from the crash.

