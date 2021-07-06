Streetsboro semi-truck driver with BAC 5 times over legal limit crashes into pole

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said the semi-truck driver who crashed into a pole had a BAC that was 5.675 times the legal limit on Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the crash on SR-14 by Market Square Drive around 1 p.m. after the commercial semi-tractor and trailer went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, according to police.

Police said officers on scene determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol after he failed a series of sobriety tests.

The driver gave a breath sample which showed he had a BAC of .227, according to police.

The legal limit for commercial drivers in Ohio is .04 BAC, police pointed out.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Today at approximately 1pm SPD officers responded to a one unit motor vehicle crash on SR14 in the area of Market Square Drive. The vehicle involved was a commercial semi tractor and trailer, that drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Officers on scene determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol after he failed a series of sobriety tests. The driver provided a breath sample which showed him to have a .227BAC, the legal limit for commercial drivers in Ohio is .040BAC. Fortunately, the driver only received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

