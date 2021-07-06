Teenager in custody for assaulting a Lakemore police officer, bystanders

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager attacked an officer and bystanders while being placed under arrest Monday near the intersection of Lake Road and Church Street in Lakemore.

Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith said the officer was flagged down around 8:20 p.m. after bystanders saw the teenager swimming in Springfield Lake, which is currently prohibited due to algae contamination.

The teen became irate and started threatening the officer and the bystanders, said Smith.

The juvenile allegedly resisted arrest and punched the officer in the shoulder and kicked him several times in the back.

Smith said he also assaulted a bystander who tried to pick up two vape pens he dropped.

The bystanders helped the officer place the teenager into the back of the cruiser, where he also tried to kick out the rear windows.

Smith said once back at the Lakemore Police Department, the teenager barricaded himself inside the holding cell.

Officers had to force entry into the holding cell and then transport the teenager to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

He is charged with:

Assault on a police officer

Assault

Two counts of menacing

Disorderly Conduct

Juvenile possession of tobacco products

