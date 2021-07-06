2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teenager in custody for assaulting a Lakemore police officer, bystanders

(Source: Gray News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager attacked an officer and bystanders while being placed under arrest Monday near the intersection of Lake Road and Church Street in Lakemore.

Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith said the officer was flagged down around 8:20 p.m. after bystanders saw the teenager swimming in Springfield Lake, which is currently prohibited due to algae contamination.

The teen became irate and started threatening the officer and the bystanders, said Smith.

The juvenile allegedly resisted arrest and punched the officer in the shoulder and kicked him several times in the back.

Smith said he also assaulted a bystander who tried to pick up two vape pens he dropped.

The bystanders helped the officer place the teenager into the back of the cruiser, where he also tried to kick out the rear windows.

Smith said once back at the Lakemore Police Department, the teenager barricaded himself inside the holding cell.

Officers had to force entry into the holding cell and then transport the teenager to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

He is charged with:

  • Assault on a police officer
  • Assault
  • Two counts of menacing
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Juvenile possession of tobacco products

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Police arrest 19-year-old man for murder of Broadview Heights woman
File photo of fireworks (WHSV)
North Ridgeville police say fireworks laws will be enforced: ‘Let’s all just be cool now’
Freshman Collin Wiant, a Sigma Pi pledge, died last November.
Bill to increase criminal penalties for hazing acts signed into law by Ohio governor
Two houses catch on fire late Monday night in Cleveland
Two houses catch on fire late Monday night in Cleveland