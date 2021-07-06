Trucker knocks down pole in Streetsboro with BAC nearly 6 times over legal limit

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police told 19 News that Lubomir Angelov was way over the legal limit for alcohol when he lost control of his tractor-trailer on SR-14 west.

The crash happened at Market Square around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Lieutenant Richard Polivka from Streetsboro Police told 19 News Angelov had a BAC of .227.

The limit for a commercial driver is .04.

“He knocked the pole down, it snapped in two and landed on top of the truck causing heavy damage to the truck and also knocked wires down, knocking electricity out to some parts of the city for a little bit,” Polivka added.

Police told 19 News Angelov lives in Reno, Nev., and drives for a company based in Chicago.

Angelov denies he was driving drunk.

“The policeman reported I have a 2.7, which is not true. I had two beers only the night before I was in a hotel,” Angelov said.

After this incident, Angelov said he’s ready to retire.

“Not anymore I’m not going to drive anymore obviously,” he said.

Polivka wants people to learn from this crash and always be alert.

“Well I think it’s best to practice defensive driving,” Polivka added.

Angelov will face heavy fines and jail time if he gets convicted.

