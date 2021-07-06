Two houses catch on fire late Monday night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - No one was hurt when two houses caught on fire in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood late Monday night, Cleveland Fire said.

Everyone was able to escape from the occupied home on Pennsylvania Avenue near East 70th Street. The house next door was vacant.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the heavy fire quickly.

It’s still not known what caused the fire.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Multiple Houses on Fire on Pennsylvania Ave at E.70th in 6th Battalion. Arriving companies found heavy fire in both houses. Over 30 firefighters responded to quickly control fire. Previous fire in vacant house. Everyone safely out of occupied house. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/nEMcvZ4I4O — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 6, 2021

