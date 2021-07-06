Two houses catch on fire late Monday night in Cleveland
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - No one was hurt when two houses caught on fire in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood late Monday night, Cleveland Fire said.
Everyone was able to escape from the occupied home on Pennsylvania Avenue near East 70th Street. The house next door was vacant.
Firefighters said they were able to put out the heavy fire quickly.
It’s still not known what caused the fire.
