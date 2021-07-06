West Salem woman charged in connection with church arson

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A West Salem woman is now charged with breaking and entering in connection with an arson inside a church on July 4.

Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice said the grand jury will also consider an arson charge against Shelli Williams.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams broke into the Lodi Community Church in the 9700 block of Congress Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The fire happened on July 4, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

A surveillance camera captured video of Williams inside the church before the fire alarm went off.

Woman accused of setting a fire inside the church. (Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

The arson happened at the Lodi Community Church. ((Source: WOIO))

The Medina County Sheriff’s office posted the surveillance picture on their Facebook page and Williams was recognized and arrested on July 5.

The woman was taken into custody Monday. ((Source: WOIO))

The extent of the fire’s damage is unknown at this time.

“We are deeply grateful no one was injured and appreciate the assistance of our community in resolving this case,” said Grice.

Williams is also being investigated for an arson in West Salem.

