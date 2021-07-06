2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Wicked’ to return to Playhouse Square shortly before holidays

(Michael K. Dakota)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Popular! I’ll help you be popular! Pick up some tickets to “Wicked,” which is returning to Cleveland in December.

Playhouse Square announced Tuesday the show will run Dec. 8 through Jan. 2. Those tickets will go on sale August 2 at 10 a.m. and start at $49.

“The story of Elphaba is one that speaks to so many. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we come together to experience this kind of magical storytelling that only live theater can do,” says Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square President & CEO.

You can purchase tickets at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000. Groups of ten or more can purchase tickets at 216-640-8600.

Season ticket holders and donors can purchase tickets started in July.

