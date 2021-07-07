2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday: Severe storms possible in the afternoon

Lightning
Lightning(Lightning)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Strong to severe storms will be moving through the area.

The main threats with thunderstorms will be damaging winds in excess of 58 mph, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rain, which may lead to localized flooding.

The peak timing for thunderstorms will be from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM, but a few thunderstorms may move through during the first part of the day.

Conditions will be much quieter by Friday.

