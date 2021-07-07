19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect until 9:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for northeast Ohio until 9:00 PM.

*SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* in effect for most of the @cleveland19news viewing area until 9:00 PM. Severe storms are possible. Have a way to get your warnings. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/j9zYNVzS35 — Samantha Roberts ⛈ (@SamRobertsWX) July 7, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail.

Scattered storms will wind down this evening.

We’re going to do it all over again on Thursday, with another round of scattered storms.

Keep the umbrella close.

Things will quiet down by Friday.

