26-year-old man arrested in connection to pawn shop robbery in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a robbery at a pawn shop in Elyria.

Dewayne J. O’Neal, of Toledo, was arrested on federal charges, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of FBI.

The incident happened June 16 at Cash Land Pawn Shop, located at 505 N. Abbe Road.

Authorities said O’Neal entered the store with an Apple mac mini computer, pretending he would pawn the item. Instead, the FBI said, O’Neal pulled out a semi-automatic weapon, pointed it at the store clerk and demanded money.

The FBI said he gave the clerk a note that said: “All the money in the register or I will shoot you and run.”

O’Neal was found at the Economy Inn & Suites in North Randall, according to the news release.

The FBI said a search of his motel room and car revealed a loaded semi-automatic gun and an AK-47 style machine pistol.

O’Neal acknowledged the weapons were his, according to a news release.

Wednesday morning, he was moved from the Lorain County Jail to federal custody.

O’Neal is facing charges of interference with commerce by threats or violence and use of a firearm in connection with a crime of violence, the FBI said.

Elyria and North Randall police departments assisted in his arrest.

