2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Better Business Bureau gives tips to avoid buying a used car with pre-existing issues

Better Business Bureau gives tips to avoid buying a used car with pre-existing issues
Better Business Bureau gives tips to avoid buying a used car with pre-existing issues
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Cook vented to 19 News about the used car he purchased in November.

He said he didn’t get the tags and the car didn’t pass the state emissions test.

Cook added that the dealership told him the car was sold as-is.

That means he has little to no recourse if a repair is needed.

“I need to get around, I need to have a reliable vehicle,” Cook said.

The Better Business Bureau steered us to Cook and others like him.

The BBB said there was a shortage of new and used cars during the pandemic, and there still is as we emerge from it.

“Folks that normally would have wanted to buy a new car are not able to buy a new car,” said Director of Operations Ericka Dilworth.

Dilworth recommends having a mechanic look at the car, look at the carfax of the car, and look at the vehicle history of the car.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Proposed Sherwin-Williams headquarter location
Sherwin Williams hopes to build 36-story headquarters in downtown Cleveland
Bob Fortney, owner for Fort's Old Town Tavern in Wellington
Northeast Ohio business owners hope for spike in job-seekers as weekly unemployment bonus ends
The Margaret Ireland School closed in 2004.
Cuyahoga County approves loan to clean up site of former Margaret Ireland School for use as a manufacturing training center
McDonald’s to launch customer loyalty program July 9