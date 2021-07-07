Caught on camera: Lorain police ask for information after pit bull is dognapped

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you seen Niko? Lorain police said the 7-year-old gray pit bull was stolen.

It appears the suspects were caught on surveillance camera. Police shared this video on Facebook, asking the public to share information.

The post said occupants of a silver hatchback called to Niko from their car. Once Niko was nearby, he was dognapped.

Police did not say when or where this happened.

Contact Lorain police detectives at 440-204-2105 if you can help bring Niko home.

