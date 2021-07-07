2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayor highlights gun confiscation efforts in attempt to reduce violent crimes in Cleveland

Cleveland City Hall
Cleveland City Hall
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and other officials held a news conference on Wednesday to remark on what is being done to improve safety in the city.

The mayor, who acknowledged an increase gun violence, along with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said approximately 1,600 firearms have been confiscated as part of three initiatives targeting violent criminals dating back to the start of 2021.

“We have to address the availability of guns,” Mayor Jackson said.

To date, Chief Jackson said there have been 88 homicides so far in 2021 compared to 63 through June in 2020.

Mayor Jackson also discussed his transition from office as well as new appointments in the city’s health department.

