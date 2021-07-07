Cleveland police body camera video clears up confusion over how suspect died after short pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video released to 19 Investigates appears to clear up questions about the death of a suspect after a brief police pursuit.

There was a lot of confusion after the incident that happened on Wednesday of last week.

Who fired a gun at the scene of this crash following the pursuit? Did the suspect shoot at officers? Did police shoot at him?

The new video from multiple angles appears to answer those questions.

WILD VIDEO (2): In this part of the video obtained by 19 Investigates, you can hear officers telling the suspect to come out of his crashed car, then a shot is fired. The incident report says that when officers pulled the suspect from the car, the back of his head was bleeding. pic.twitter.com/M2Iee2cEns — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) July 6, 2021

Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Richard Gaines, refused to come out of the car he crashed on East 111th Street after fleeing from officers at the Little Eagle Food Market on East 93rd.

WILD VIDEO: 19 Investigates just obtained footage from the night police say a suspect ran from officers, crashed and later died. Here is the part where he takes off from the parking lot of Little Eagle Food Market on E 93rd: pic.twitter.com/WowQYS4XxL — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) July 6, 2021

Despite the fact that police say Gaines hit at least one officer in the parking lot with the SUV, other officers tell him they want him to get out of the vehicle safely.

“We don’t care,” one officer said. “Just come on out.”

Suddenly, they realized Gaines had a gun.

Then, a shot was fired.

WILD VIDEO (3): This is the video from two different angles of the moment the single shot was fired on E 111th St. last Wednesday. According to the medical examiner, the suspect, 28-year-old Richard Gaines, died by suicide here. pic.twitter.com/IHvQZhzIRw — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) July 6, 2021

In both body camera clips released to 19 Investigates, you only hear a single shot fired.

Last week, there was confusion over who fired it.

An officer says on scene, “[Gaines] shot. No one else returned fire. He shot.”

When officers finally approached the vehicle after the shot, they retrieved the weapon and you can see them pull Gaines from the vehicle.

“He’s bleeding really bad in the back of the head, guys,” one officer said.

And that’s when the outcome of this situation becomes clear.

“Does he have a pulse?,” one officer asked.

Another replies, “No.”

We now know the medical examiner has ruled Gaines’ death a suicide.

Police say Gaines died at the scene.

According to CPD, no officers used force or fired their weapons that night, and therefore no officers have been placed on any sort of administrative leave.

According to a court records search, Gaines had no previous charges in Cuyahoga County.

The police report from that night, however, says officers from the Gang Impact Unit initially approached Gaines’ car as a part of an investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.