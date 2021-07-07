Community activists demand resignation of lead official on Cleveland Police Monitoring Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community activists continue to fight back against the resignation of Ayesha Bell-Hardaway.

She says she was forced to resign from her position on the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team after making critical statements about law enforcement in a radio show interview.

Critics of Bell-Hardaway questioned whether she could be an objective watchdog of the police.

Her supporters insist she was unfairly booted out by lead monitor Hassan Aden.

“The community cannot help but suspect that monitor Aden, the leader of the monitoring team, is more concerned with maintaining the status quo than making meaningful change,” said Brandon Brown, vice president of Norman S. Minor Bar Association.

The monitoring team is in charge of making sure Cleveland police policies are beneficial for the community.

This, after the consent decree was put in place by the U.S. Justice Department.

Brandon Brown is with the Norman S. Bar Association. He and other activists say Aden, not Bell-Hardaway, should actually be the one sent packing.

“The reason monitor Aden should be removed is that he is an outsider that’s refusing community input and has no vested interest in our city,” said Brown.

