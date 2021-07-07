Construction creates new roadblock for struggling businesses on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several businesses on Cleveland’s West Side are facing a new roadblock, after barely surviving the pandemic.

Orange barrels have lined W. 65th Street on the Detroit-Shoreway for four months now. The major construction project is set to give the roadway much-needed improvements, stretching from Denison Avenue to Herman Avenue.

Upgrades include complete asphalt resurfacing, improved pedestrian crosswalks, and enhanced signs and markings for bike lanes.

The estimated cost of this rehabilitation project is $4.5 million, but that’s not the only price the area will have to pay.

“We used to have a nice little morning rush,” said Tammy Billi, a server at Frank’s Falafel House.

The restaurant, situated at the corner of W. 65th and Franklin, is a West Side must-do. It’s also one that’s been lucky enough to survive the pandemic, but is struggling to compete with problems brought on by the construction.

“(Drivers) just don’t have time to wait when there’s a truck sitting in the middle of the road,” Billi told 19 News. “We’re just hanging in there.”

Frank’s is one of several businesses along W. 65th being negatively affected by this construction project, which is set to be complete in March 2022.

“You got to put up with it,” said Barbara Lance, one of Frank’s regular customers. “You can’t have an omelet without breaking some eggs.”

And speaking of eggs, customers like Lance may soon have to pay more for them if the impact of this construction project continues.

“We might have to start raising prices,” Billi said.

