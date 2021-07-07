2 Strong 4 Bullies
Early voting starts Wednesday for special Congressional primary election

By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Early voting for the special election to fill the seat left vacant by former Representative Marcia Fudge begins Wednesday.

Fudge, now the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, represented Ohio’s 11th Congressional District for 14 years.

Today is also the first day voters can submit an absentee ballot in the election.

The final day to vote in the primary election is Aug. 3; that means early voting ends Aug. 2.

Early voting is open until Aug. 2.
Early voting is open until Aug. 2.(Cuyahoga County Board of Elections)

The only place you can vote in-person if you wish to do so early is at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, located at 2925 Euclid Avenue.

The special election is set for Nov. 2.

Voter registration ended Tuesday.

On the ballot are two Republicans: Laverne Gore and Felicia Washington Ross. The Democratic field is more crowded and is made up of Isaac Powell, Lateek Shabazz, Tariq K. Shabazz, Shirley Smith, Nina Turner, Martin Alexander, John E. Barnes Jr, James Jerome Bell, Shontel Brown, Seth J. Corey, Jeff Johnson, Will Knight, and Pamela M. Pinkney.

The 11th District hasn’t had voting representation since Fudge resigned from her position on March 10 to take her position in HUD. The district encompasses downtown Cleveland and its eastern suburbs; it also stretches down to Akron, through Richfield and Broadview Heights.

