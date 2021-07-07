2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland City School District hires new band director

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Randolph Woods Jr. is the new director of the Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band following the resignation of Donshon Wilson.

Beloved East Cleveland marching band director resigns, says the district left him no choice

Woods graduated valedictorian from Shaw High School in 2004 and graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor’s in music education with a minor in clarinet performance, a press release said.

Woods also holds a Master’s of Arts in Music Education which he completed at Kent State University.

He was hired by the district in 2009 and has taught instrumental music for students in grades 7 through 12.

“Our job is to build well-rounded individuals, young men, and women who will grow to become strong global citizens.  I want our students to feel empowered to be able to do what they want to do once they leave us.  The Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band is critical to that development,” said Woods.  “The band gives students the opportunity to get plugged in, to get connected so that they can become successful.  Our students need to be prepared for the next step, so let’s move forward.”

On June 28, the Shaw High School community demonstrated peacefully following the resignation of the former marching band director.

Parents, former students protest in support of Shaw High School’s recently-resigned band director

