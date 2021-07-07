2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid police arrest man with drugs, guns

(Source: Euclid police)
By Julia Bingel
Jul. 7, 2021
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested at the Willow Arms Apartments complex early Wednesday.

Euclid police said officers were on patrol in the area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Officers said they followed the vehicle to the apartment complex.

According to police, the driver was seen trying to enter an apartment and when they approached him to see if he lived there, they discovered he had active warrants for his arrest.

The suspect was placed in custody and officers searched his vehicle where they said they found crack cocaine, a loaded handgun, more than $2,000, a digital scale, packaging material and other criminal tools.

The suspect is charged with trafficking in cocaine and weapons under disability.

