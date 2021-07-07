Family of Arthur Keith demands accountability hours after CMHA police officer is cleared of charges in shooting death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Arthur Keith is renewing its demands for justice and accountability after it was announced the police officer who shot and killed the 19-year-old would not face criminal charges.

“I want justice for my son... now,” said Rita Keith. “What that police officer did to my son was not right at all. He did not have to do what he did five times.”

The family of Arthur Keith, along with their lawyer, addressing media after Ohio AG announced a Cuyahoga County grand jury did not return an indictment against the CHMA officer who shot and killed him. pic.twitter.com/X8WTqq3WXC — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 7, 2021

Keith was shot by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer at the King Kennedy apartment complex in the Central neighborhood last November.

Police said they approached a van suspected of being involved in a shooting when they encountered Keith inside. Officers said he pulled a gun on them, forcing them to open fire.

Witnesses said Keith was shot in the back as he tried running away.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation served as a special prosecutor in the case.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Dave Yost announced a grand jury determined, based on BCI findings, that the officer acted “reasonably” in the fatal shooting of Keith. No indictments will be filed for any of the involved officers.

“The grand jury ultimately felt that Officer Griffith acted reasonably,” special counsel for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Anthony Pearson said.

Several hours later, members of the Keith family were joined by their attorney and community leaders at a news conference outside CMHA police headquarters.

“This moment is a defining moment and example of what we have in Ohio when it comes to police reform and accountability dealing with excessive force,” said attorney Stanley Jackson.

Jackson said the family is not yet pursuing civil action, but he did call for a federal civil rights investigation into the CMHA police department.

The Attorney General’s office said a gun with Keith’s DNA was found at the scene of the shooting.

“I take issue with that because I don’t trust the process,” Jackson said, referring to a lack of transparency, including no video evidence being released.

He also said he provided the contact information of eyewitnesses to investigators, but they were never questioned, nor was their testimony presented to the grand jury.

On Wednesday, the CMHA released 22 minutes of surveillance video showing the aftermath of the shooting.

CMHA video shows the aftermath of the Arthur Keith shooting. The CMHA cop was cleared of charges by a grand jury. This is allegedly the only angle/working camera on the property. You can see the scene is off to the far left. EMS workers are shown wheeling Keith to an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/XBxTbG697Z — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 7, 2021

Keith can be seen running and collapsing at the very edge of the camera’s frame, but it’s unclear if he was shot at that moment or prior to coming into view.

EMS workers are shown removing Keith on a stretcher and wheeling him to a nearby ambulance.

Jackson previously identified the officer as James Griffiths, who according to a LinkedIn profile, has served on the CMHA police force since 1992.

“I want him to take some type of responsibility for what he did,” Rita Keith said at Wednesday’s news conference.

