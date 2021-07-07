FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humid air mass remains in place. A cold front is approaching from the north and west of our area. This front will be slow to roll through. We are not expecting this front to cross until Thursday night. Rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. Instability is high enough this afternoon and evening for a few of these storms to reach severe levels. Damaging wind is the main threat. torrential rain with the more robust storms as well. The team will be monitoring this throughout the day. High temperatures today in the 80s. We will fall into the 60s to around 70 degrees tonight. High chance of showers and storms tomorrow. Temperatures will be held down as a result. I have us in the 70s to around 80 degrees for a high tomorrow. Cold front passes Thursday night then we turn noticeably cooler and less humid Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.