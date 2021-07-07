2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gas prices hit 7-year high, up 40% since the beginning of the year, AAA says

(WRDW)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
USA (WOIO) - Drivers across the country are feeling the pinch at the pump as they fill up their tanks to fuel a return to the office and their daily commutes.

The average price of gas has increased 40% since the beginning of the year, from $2.25 on New Year’s Day to $3.13 Tuesday, according to AAA figures released Tuesday. Ohioans, on average paid slightly less — $3.05 for a gallon of regular.

The organization estimates that drivers can expect prices to increase 10 to 20 cents through the end of August to an average of $3.25 a gallon.

The rise in prices is the result of “robust” demand and expensive crude oil prices, according to a AAA spokeswoman.

“We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached,” said spokeswoman Jeanette McGee, in a statement. “As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.”

The last time the national average gas price was $3.25 was October 2014.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

