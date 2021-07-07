2 Strong 4 Bullies
Great Lakes Brewing to bring Christmas Ale in July to Progressive Field

By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - You won’t have to wait until December to get into the Christmas spirit (or, at the very least, to get some holiday beer).

Great Lakes Brewing Co. is bringing its famous Christmas Ale to Progressive Field on Thursday, July 22, when the Indians host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Christmas Ale will be available at Great Lakes Brewing locations throughout the stadium while supplies last.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and tickets are available at indians.com.

Great Lakes Brewing is also holding a Service Industry All Stars contest to give three service industry workers four tickets to a premium suite for the game.

You can also get a glass of Christmas Ale at the brewpub’s Ohio City restaurant. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the Ale will be tapped at 11:30 a.m.

Find more information about the Christmas in July event here.

