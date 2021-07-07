2 Strong 4 Bullies
Identity theft suspects wanted for using victim’s stolen credit card at Akron gas station

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify a duo of identity theft suspects.

Police said the victim’s 2014 Chevy Silverado was stolen sometime between June 18-21 from VanDevere Chevrolet on 1490 Vernon Odom Blvd. when it was parked for service.

Police said surveillance cameras caught the suspects using the victim’s credit card to buy gas at the Bell Stores Marathon at 1805 East Market St. for a truck that was not the victim’s on June 21.

Take a close look at the photos shared by Akron Police:

Caption

Police said the truck was recovered on June 23, but detectives need help identifying the suspects.

If you recognize them or have any other information on this crime (#21-077882), call Akron Police Det. M. Joyner, at 330-375-2530, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

