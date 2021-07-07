2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Oscar Mercado on frustrating day
Oscar Mercado on frustrating day
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Haiti President Killed
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Former Ala. mayor involved in vandalism of Confederate monument using lift, electric saw
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; police say 2-year-old found