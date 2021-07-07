2 Strong 4 Bullies
Injured North Olmsted cyclist claims SUV driver fled scene after crash

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted woman told 19 News she feels lucky to be alive after being knocked off her bicycle by a hit and run driver.

Christen Vincent said she was riding on the sidewalk near the intersection of Clague and Lorain Roads on the Fourth of July when a black SUV ran over the curb, hitting her back tire with enough force to throw her off the bike.

During an interview on Tuesday, she showed minor cuts on her arm and legs.

“I was on the ground, barely getting up,” she told 19 News, adding that nobody stopped to check on her. “I was very fortunate and I’m thankful to be here.”

Now she’s reminding others to ride with caution.

“You don’t know who’s out there, you don’t know who’s driving their car or who’s impaired,” she said, adding that she was not wearing a helmet.

Vincent said police were called.

The North Olmsted Police Department did not have an official report on file.

It’s unclear what role the department is playing, if any, in a potential follow-up investigation.

