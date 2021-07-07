2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of jury duty scam

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday due to an ongoing phone scam that’s targeting local residents.

The scam caller identifies themselves as a member of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Then the scammer tells the resident they missed their scheduled jury duty assignment and have to pay a fine to have a warrant removed for their arrest.

The post said the resident is told to purchase gift cards, stay on the phone and read the gift card numbers aloud.

The sheriff’s office said this is a scam and no law enforcement agency will ever request you pay a fine by phone or gift cards.

They also said the scammer’s phone number may match the real number for the sheriff’s office or police department. Scammers can spoof the number to appear legitimate, the post said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Mejia on Tampa loss
Mejia on game 1 loss
Hassan Aden will be the new lead monitor of the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team. Pictured here...
Community activists demand resignation of lead official on Cleveland Police Monitoring Team
Massive hole in the noise barrier along 176 and 480.
Troubleshooter: Massive hole in sound barrier along heavily traveled highway, finding solution for local residents