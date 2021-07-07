2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina County man pleads guilty to murdering his wife, mother-in-law

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina County man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and mother-in-law last August.

Robert Dick was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of kidnapping.

By pleading guilty, Dick avoided the death penalty.

On Aug. 6, 2020, Dick shot and killed his wife, Pamela, and his mother-in-law, Lillian Cox, 84, inside their home in the 600 block of Lafayette Road in Medina.

Dick’s 17-year-old son witnessed the murders, ran out of the house and called 911.

After the shootings, Dick fled in his Chevy truck to West Salem in Wayne County where authorities said he abandoned his truck and was then offered a ride by a Good Samaritan.

After Dick got into the Good Samaritan’s car, he held the dad and his two children at gunpoint and ordered him to drive.

The dad refused and Dick jumped out and ran into a nearby wooded area near Buckeye Street.

He was taken into custody shortly afterwards by Wayne County Sheriff deputies.

Wayne County Sheriff deputies arrested Robert Dick in West Salem several hours after the murders.

Medina County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Collier will sentence Dick on Aug. 6.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

