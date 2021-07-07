2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal

FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.
FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine have charged two people after a mother found drugs used to treat an opioid disorder in her son’s Happy Meal box.

Shirlee Marchesseault told WGME that she found the medication, which was identified as Suboxone, while looking for her 11-year-old son’s toy in the McDonald’s meal.

“My blood was boiling,” Marchesseault said. “I didn’t even know what to do at that point, so I called the police.”

Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post that their investigation found that while an employee was preparing meals, the Suboxone fell into the Happy Meal box when the employee bent over to grab something on the counter.

“The employee had no knowledge that the prescription was missing from the shirt until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store’s attention,” police said.

According to police, the employee responsible for dropping the medication into the Happy Meal box obtained it illegally from another employee.

The two people accused are expected to appear in court Nov. 3.

