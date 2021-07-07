2 Strong 4 Bullies
New initiatives to combat COVID-19 introduced in Cuyahoga County

(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and officials from the Board of Health introduced new initiatives to help counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual update was held on Wednesday afternoon:

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Director of Environmental Health Rick Novickis also provided remarks during the briefing.

