Ohio attorney general gives update to ‘critical’ law enforcement-involved incidents in Cleveland, Columbus

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to provide remarks on Wednesday regarding developments in critical officer-involved incidents that occurred in the Cleveland area.

A virtual press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The state’s attorney general is also expected to discuss recent Columbus-area police-involved incidents.

Yost announced on Wednesday morning that two Central Ohio police incidents have been submitted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for review potential criminal charges, including the fatal shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

The BCI is not responsible for determining whether use of force was legally justified. The agency instead provides details and facts to the appropriate prosecutor’s office or law enforcement department.

This story will be updated.

