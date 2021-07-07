Ohio Supreme Court denies appeal by former Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by the Cleveland police union of a ruling that upheld the city of Cleveland’s decision to fire the police officer who killed Tamir Rice.

Timothy Leohmann shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014. Leohmann was fired in 2017 — not for the shooting Rice, but for lying when he applied to work for the Cleveland police.

He and the police union had been working for years to force the city to rehire Leohmann, most recently by appealing an arbiter’s decision that determined that the city was within its rights to fire him. This decision effectively ends that quest.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joined Justices Michael P. Donnelly, Melody J. Steward, and Jennifer Brunner declined jurisdiction to review the decision by the Eighth District Court of Appeals. Justices Sharon L. Kennedy, Patrick F. Fischer, and R. Patrick DeWine dissented.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer expressed disappointment with the ruling, according to Cleveland.com.

Tamir’s mother Samaria Rice condemned the efforts by the union to reinstate Leohmann and called them shameful in a statement made via attorney Subodh Chandra.

End of the police-employment road for #TamirRice’s killer. Ohio Supreme Court denies appeal. https://t.co/DMz38iXpUe pic.twitter.com/QyZyPCzsO5 — Subodh Chandra (@SubodhChandra) July 6, 2021

In April, Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, asked the Department of Justice to reopen the investigation into her son’s killing, which was quietly halted in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.