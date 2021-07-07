2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

OU’s Jason Preston staying in NBA Draft

Ohio guard Jason Preston (0) in a first-round game against Virginia in the NCAA men's college...
Ohio guard Jason Preston (0) in a first-round game against Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are broken hearts in Athens as Ohio U star Jason Preston is staying in the NBA Draft.

Preston declared for the draft weeks ago but could have returned for another year of college.

Preston averaged 15 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament and a first-round upset of Virginia.

He’s expected to be a 1st-round pick.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips celebrates with Brandon Lowe (8) after Phillips hit a solo home...
Tribe no-hit in Tampa, losing streak reaches 9
Browns set to make announcement on July 24th
From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi...
Lowe hits slam, Rays rally with 2 in 9th to beat Indians 9-8
Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer on leave after sexual assault claims, MLB says