OU’s Jason Preston staying in NBA Draft
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are broken hearts in Athens as Ohio U star Jason Preston is staying in the NBA Draft.
Preston declared for the draft weeks ago but could have returned for another year of college.
Preston averaged 15 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament and a first-round upset of Virginia.
He’s expected to be a 1st-round pick.
