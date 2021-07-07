OU’s Jason Preston staying in NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are broken hearts in Athens as Ohio U star Jason Preston is staying in the NBA Draft.

Hardest decision of my life.. but the time is now!! To Ohio University… I’m so so so THANKFUL and I’ll always be forever GRATEFUL for taking a chance and believing in me. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BOBCAT NATION💚But always know first you always have to BELIEVE IN YOU!! pic.twitter.com/qbmW9FyhXr — Jason Preston (@Treballjay11) July 7, 2021

Preston declared for the draft weeks ago but could have returned for another year of college.

Preston averaged 15 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament and a first-round upset of Virginia.

Jason Preston is officially keeping his name in the NBA Draft 🚨 Which team you tryna see him get drafted by?? @Treballjay11 (via @marchmadness) pic.twitter.com/TSw0GhVV02 — SLAM University (@slam_university) July 7, 2021

He’s expected to be a 1st-round pick.

Believe in YOU 🙏 https://t.co/Y7Z1h1qpRC — Jason Preston (@Treballjay11) November 27, 2020

