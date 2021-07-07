Reward offered for capture of drug dealer with ties to Cleveland, Ashtabula, California

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for selling carfentanil, fentanyl and methamphetamines has been on the run since January 2020.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Arii Payne.

Payne, 38, is described as a Black male, 5′9″ and weighing 170 pounds.

He is last known to be living in Ashtabula; however, the U.S. Marshals said Payne also has ties to Cleveland and California.

If you have any information, please call 1-866-4WANTED.

You can also send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

