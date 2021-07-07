2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Study: Vax-a-Million lottery did not increase Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination rates

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University, Tuesday, May 25, 2021(Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent study shows that Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery was not an effective incentive to improve the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Ohio’s bold approach with the lottery-based incentive was imitated by other states in an effort to improve rates, but publishers of the study claim it did not factor into significant changes of the vaccination percentages.

“Prior evaluations of the Ohio vaccine incentive lottery did not account for other changes in COVID-19 vaccination rates in the United States, such as those that may have been due to expansion of vaccination to ages 12-15,” explained Dr. Allan J. Walkey, professor of medicine.

READ THE STUDY: "Lottery-Based Incentive in Ohio and COVID-19 Vaccination Rates"

The study was conducted by the Boston University School of Medicine using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions to evaluate vaccination trends in individuals who are 18 years and older based on rates of surrounding states.

“Our results suggest that state-based lotteries are of limited value in increasing vaccine uptake,” Dr. Walked added. “Therefore, the resources devoted to vaccine lotteries may be more successfully invested in programs that target underlying reasons for vaccine hesitancy and low vaccine uptake.”

As of Wednesday morning, approximately 48% of Ohio’s population started the vaccination process, according to data from the state’s Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 190 new COVID-19 cases
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 210 new COVID-19 cases
National Weather Service issues Air Quality Advisory starting at midnight Sunday for parts of Northeast Ohio
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks at a town hall in Highland Hills back when she was a...
HUD Secretary Fudge visits Akron to promote COVID-19 vaccination