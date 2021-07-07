Summit Metro Parks release ice cream flavor in honor of 100th anniversary

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - In celebration of their 100th anniversary, the Summit Metro Parks have released an ice cream flavor.

You can get a scoop of Salted Maple Pecan right now. But don’t wait too long, the flavor is limited-edition.

The frozen dessert has a salted caramel base with swirls of maple syrup and pecans.

“Nothing says summer like ice cream,” Summit Metro Parks said in an email. “We want to bring some of the parks to your taste buds.”

The flavor’s nickname, SMP, is a nod to Summit Metro Parks.

The new flavor is thanks to a partnership with Pav’s Creamery and Acme Fresh Market.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

