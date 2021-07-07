Tribe trounced in Tampa, drop 8th straight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It just keeps getting worse for the Cleveland Indians, who were trounced 8-1 by Tampa Bay Wednesday in game one of a doubleheader.

Kevin Kiermaier drove in 5 for the Rays, who chased starter J.C. Mejia (1-4) with 3 runs in the first inning and 3 more in the third.

Brandon Lowe and Brett Phillips also homered in support of winning pitcher Michael Wacha.

RHP @Brett_Phillips8 blasts one to the Ray Tank pic.twitter.com/ozYjVNnRLS — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 7, 2021

Franmil Reyes provided the only Tribe run with a solo homer off Wacha in the second. It was also Reyes’ 26th birthday.

The doubleheader is necessary after Tuesday’s game was washed out due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

