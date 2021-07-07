2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tribe trounced in Tampa, drop 8th straight

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It just keeps getting worse for the Cleveland Indians, who were trounced 8-1 by Tampa Bay Wednesday in game one of a doubleheader.

Kevin Kiermaier drove in 5 for the Rays, who chased starter J.C. Mejia (1-4) with 3 runs in the first inning and 3 more in the third.

Brandon Lowe and Brett Phillips also homered in support of winning pitcher Michael Wacha.

Franmil Reyes provided the only Tribe run with a solo homer off Wacha in the second. It was also Reyes’ 26th birthday.

The doubleheader is necessary after Tuesday’s game was washed out due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Browns set to make announcement on July 24th
From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi...
Lowe hits slam, Rays rally with 2 in 9th to beat Indians 9-8
Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer on leave after sexual assault claims, MLB says
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Cleveland Monsters ‘devastated’ by death of Matiss Kivlenieks in Fourth of July fireworks accident