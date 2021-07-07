2 Strong 4 Bullies
Troubleshooter: Massive hole in sound barrier along heavily traveled highway, finding solution for local residents

Massive hole in the noise barrier along 176 and 480.
Massive hole in the noise barrier along 176 and 480.(Carol Pannwitz)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine waking up to horrendous noise from a nearby roadway because a chunk of a noise barrier is missing. That’s what one neighborhood is dealing with. It’s been an ongoing issue for two years. The noise is just one of the aggravating problems the hole is causing.

“We pay our taxes. This shouldn’t be like this for two years,” said Carol Pannwitz a neighborhood resident.

Pannwitz contacted 19 News, wanting our help to fix the massive hole in the noise barrier along 176 and 480. The noise barrier is supposed to prevent her and other neighbors from hearing the loud highway traffic. With a huge hole in the wall, that’s out of the question.

“You can hear it. I can’t sleep with my windows open because it’s so loud,” said Pannwitz.

Pannwitz explains how a chunk of the barrier went missing.

“A box truck lost control and came through here and knocked this sound barrier down,” said Pannwitz.

Due to the missing wall, people’s safety is at risk.

“We did have a guy who was kind of drunk and left his car on the freeway and came through here and knocked on my neighbor’s window while he was making dinner and scared him to death,” Pannwitz.

Brent Kovacs with ODOT District 12 explained why it’s taken two years for the wall to get fixed.

“This specific location on 176 and 480 we need to figure out how to best match the texture, the color, and size of the noise wall, and get one custom panel to replace that so it’s not like we’re replacing miles here or constructing miles, it’s one panel so it needs to be a custom order for that location,” said Kovacs.

Kovacs tells 19 News the wall will be fixed by mid-August.

“I feel like if it was in another community it would have been dealt with immediately,” said Pannwitz.

Cleveland City councilman, Kevin Kelly tells 19 News he’s been advocating for the wall to get fixed. He’s been in contact with ODOT District 12, and says he won’t stop communicating with them until it’s resolved.

