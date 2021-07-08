2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 inmates escape from Elyria correctional facility on June 29

Justin M. Hamilton and Kevin A. McKitrick
Justin M. Hamilton and Kevin A. McKitrick(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two escaped inmates are still on the loose after breaking out from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria on June 29, and police are urging the community to help bring them back to justice, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. M. Bungard said the sheriff’s office learned of the escape on the day it happened, but released the information over a week later on July 8.

The investigation found that Justin M. Hamilton of Vermillion and Kevin A. McKitrick of Elyria broke a window and escaped from the correctional facility around 8:30 p.m., Bungard said.

They may have been picked up and driven away from the scene by another outside accomplice, according to Bungard.

Hamilton was described as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with black hair, green eyes, and was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants.

He was incarcerated for tampering with evidence, Bungardf said.

Justin M. Hamilton
Justin M. Hamilton(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

McKitrick was described as 5′8″ tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was reportedly last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue pants.

He was incarcerated for aggravated robbery, according to Bungard.

Kevin A. McKitrick
Kevin A. McKitrick(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office warns anyone who sees the escaped inmates not to approach them.

Instead, call 911 or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-244-0373 or 440-323-1212.

