22-year-old man dies after car, motorcycle collide in Streetsboro

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died Tuesday after a car and motorcycle collided in Streetsboro.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Dana A. Griffiths, of Kent.

Streetsboro police said the crash happened on State Route 14 near Singletary Drive and Frost Road.

EMS first took Griffiths to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

The coroner said he was later life-flighted to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died.

