76-year-old Cleveland woman shot on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who shot an elderly woman early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police said the 76-year-old victim was in the 10000 block of Parmelee Avenue just before 5 a.m. when she was struck.

The bullet grazed the woman’s head.

EMS transported her to University Hospitals where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

