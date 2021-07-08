76-year-old Cleveland woman shot on city’s East side
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who shot an elderly woman early Thursday morning.
Cleveland police said the 76-year-old victim was in the 10000 block of Parmelee Avenue just before 5 a.m. when she was struck.
The bullet grazed the woman’s head.
EMS transported her to University Hospitals where she is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
