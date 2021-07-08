2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron murderer denied parole

Robert Penn was denied parole.
Robert Penn was denied parole.(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that the Ohio Parole Board, by a vote of 7-3, denied parole for Robert Penn.

Penn shot and killed 29-year-old Roland Bivins in 1994 after the two got into an argument following a card game at a home on Mallison Avenue in Akron, according to a press release.

Penn went outside where he hid in a vehicle and fired several shots at Bivins after the argument.

Penn also threatened to kill witnesses.

He eventually pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 18 years.

Penn was denied parole in 2012 and 2017.

“He (Penn) has a history of not taking responsibility for his actions. He killed one person in cold blood and threatened the lives of others. There are too many instances showing Penn has a complete disregard for the rules and that he lacks self-control and should not be released from prison,” said Summit Community Outreach Prosecutor Tania Nemer during Wednesday’s parole board hearing.

“The nature of Penn’s crime, his continued disregard for rules, and his lack of judgment are deserving of a long prison sentence. If he remains in prison, no one else will have to suffer the way Roland Bivins and his family has suffered,” said Nemer.

Penn will not be eligible again for parole until July 1, 2025.

