Akron police appoint new chief

Mayor Dan Horrigan appointed Steve Mylett as Chief of the Akron Police Department.
Mayor Dan Horrigan appointed Steve Mylett as Chief of the Akron Police Department.(Akron Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Dan Horrigan appointed Steve Mylett as Chief of the Akron Police Department.

Mylett is a police executive with 32 years of experience.

Mylett grew up on Long Island, New York, and served in the Air Force before starting his career in law enforcement in 1989 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He has served as Chief of Police for the city of Southlake, Texas, and Chief of the Bellevue, Washington Police Department, according to a press release.

Mylett was recruited through a nationwide search, with the support of consultant Ralph Andersen and Associates.

He was selected as one of four finalists for the position through an internal interview process.

Prior to offering the position to Chief Mylett, Mayor Horrigan issued a community survey (with nearly 1,500 responses) and hosted a public town hall (with nearly 1,000 views on YouTube).

In Akron, Mylett will lead a department of 447 officers, including 3 subdivisions, and manage an annual budget of approximately $70 million, according to the release.

Chief Mylett will be officially sworn in on Aug. 9.

The Akron Police Department is hiring.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications: a US Citizen or lawful permanent resident (“Green Card” holder); 21-40 years of age; high school diploma or GED; no felonies; and ability to pass a physical and written exam.

Akron Police officers receive a starting salary of $58,864 (which reaches $68,764 in just three years).

Cadets are paid during their time in the Akron Police academy and are offered College Tuition through the City of Akron’s Workforce Development Program.

Officers receive 14 paid holidays and 80 hours of vacation per year along with an opportunity to positively impact their community.

For more information, please visit www.akroncops.org or call 330-375-2727.

