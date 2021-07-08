Body camera problem in Ohio to improve, but it’s not total fix

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The call for more police officers in Ohio to wear body cameras will soon be answered, but it won’t be a complete fix.

The use of video evidence is called into question after each and every officer-involved shooting.

Camera systems aren’t cheap and neither is storing the video.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, less than 200 Ohio police agencies of over 900 different departments have body camera use that meets state standards.

Governor DeWine said he hopes the new state budget changes that.

The 2022-23 budget, signed into law by the governor last week, includes a $10 million grant that would allow police departments to buy body cameras.

But, not all police departments in the Buckeye State may qualify.

This includes the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, which is part of a federal government agency.

The demand for CMHA police officers to be outfitted with body cameras increased following the shooting death of 19-year-old Arthur Keith.

Arthur Keith,19, was shot by a CMHA officer at an apartment complex on Cleveland’s east side last November. (The Cochran Firm Cleveland)

Keith was shot by a CMHA officer at the King Kennedy apartment complex on Cleveland’s east side last November.

On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a grand jury would not charge that officer.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has declined to indict a law enforcement officer in the death of Arthur Keith.

Details: https://t.co/dhdrHxrmuh pic.twitter.com/5Any9iqjNi — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) July 7, 2021

Police said the officer approached a van suspected of being involved in a shooting and found Keith inside.

The officer said Keith pulled a gun on him, forcing him to open fire.

But that moment was never caught on video since the CMHA Police Departments don’t have body cameras.

And it wasn’t until Wednesday, nearly eight months after Keith’s death, that CMHA finally released surveillance video, despite continual requests by 19 News and other organizations.

The video released by CMHA was the only footage the housing authority claimed to have of the shooting.

“There’s cameras up where this happened at. You got video of everything else of the ambulance pulling up, the after footage, so where’s this footage here?” said Scott Hawkins, Arthur Keith’s dad.

The surveillance video released doesn’t show the critical moments before the officer pulled the trigger, only what happened after.

19 News learned CMHA had other cameras that could have captured a better view, but supposedly weren’t working at the time.

“I am so angry right now that they’re saying they don’t have any video of my son being murdered,” Hawkins told 19 News.

CMHA spokesperson Cortney Crockett issued a statement to 19 News Thursday regarding the use of body cameras and if the housing authority was looking into getting the equipment:

“We continue to evaluate additional technology to assist our officers and the community we serve. CMHA is engaged in the process of assessing equipment and related software while obtaining officer and resident feedback and developing a policy to implement these important tools. We are hopeful to move this process along in the immediate future.”

CMHA also released a statement Wednesday following the grand jury’s decision not to charge the officer:

“Yesterday, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury met and decided not to bring any charges against a CMHA Police Officer. This decision does not change the tragic events that occurred on November 13, 2020 when a young man, Arthur Keith, lost his life. We continue to extend our sympathy to Mr. Keith’s family, friends, and the community.

The CMHA Police Department has fully cooperated with the investigation, immediately turning over all evidence to the Cleveland Division of Police to make an objective decision based on the facts. Founded at the request of our residents who wanted officers dedicated to building relationships with the community, the CMHA Police Department has established a strong foundation of trust with our residents and partners. Yet, we know these tragic events have tested this trust, and it is our responsibility to renew the Community’s confidence by listening, learning, and working together as we move forward. We are committed to doing so.

Given the conclusion of the investigation and proceedings, this matter will now be reviewed internally by a neutral outside party to ensure the Officer acted in accordance with CMHA’s constitutionally certified policies and procedures. Any video in CMHA’s possession that is connected with this incident will also be made available now that the investigation is complete.”

Stanley Jackson, attorney for Keith’s family said they are not yet pursuing civil action, but he did call for a federal civil rights investigation into the CMHA police department.

