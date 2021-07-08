2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton man accused of beating 85-year-old retired steel worker wants to change his plea

Travonce Backie (Source: Stark County Jail)
Travonce Backie (Source: Stark County Jail)((Source: Canton police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of viciously beating an elderly retired steelworker after a car accident wants to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Travonce Backie was indicted on the charges of felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension and repeat violent offender specification.

Canton police said Backie attacked Ralph White, 85, on Feb. 28.

Retired steel workers speaks after being attacked by another driver

According to Canton police, White’s car was struck around 12:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of 8th Street NE.

After the accident, police said Backie beat White with his fists before fleeing the scene.

“So I rolled the window down to talk to him, and he curses me out and starts pounding on me,” said White.

White was still restrained inside his vehicle when he was being assaulted.

Family members said White suffered multiple injuries; including, facial fractures and brain bleeding.

“God is good, and he kept him here for a reason,” said Mrs. White.

The United States Marshals helped Canton police capture Backie on March 2 in the 3200 block of 5th St. SE.

Backie is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Stark County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Andre Julius Bacsa (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cuyahoga County corrections officer indicted for rape of inmate
In the Census’s Bureau’s latest survey done in June, nearly 250,000 Ohio renters surveyed said...
Ohio renters fear eviction as agencies work to disburse millions of dollars in federal assistance before evection moratorium ends
22-year-old man dies after car, motorcycle collide in Streetsboro
22-year-old man dies after car, motorcycle collide in Streetsboro
William Douglas Fields appears in court on Thursday, July 8.
Man accused of ‘brutal attack’ on St. Augustine employee pleads not guilty