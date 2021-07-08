2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car hits restaurant in Elyria (photos)

((Source: Elyria Firefighters Local 474))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EYLRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters helped free people Wednesday night after a car slammed into a local restaurant.

The Elyria Firefighters Union shared photos of the crash on Facebook.

Caption

The union’s post said multiple people were extricated. No word on injuries.

Photos show at least two vehicles with damages.

It appears the crash took place at Nikki’s Good 2 Go Restaurant, located at 308 1/2 E Broad Street in Elyria.

19 News is working to learn more about this incident.

Return for updates.

