Car hits restaurant in Elyria (photos)

EYLRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters helped free people Wednesday night after a car slammed into a local restaurant.

The Elyria Firefighters Union shared photos of the crash on Facebook.

The union’s post said multiple people were extricated. No word on injuries.

Photos show at least two vehicles with damages.

It appears the crash took place at Nikki’s Good 2 Go Restaurant, located at 308 1/2 E Broad Street in Elyria.

19 News is working to learn more about this incident.

