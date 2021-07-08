2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland resident faces huge bill, incomplete work on damaged home

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shawn Bradberry is physically and mentally exhausted.

Her house on E. 153rd St. was damaged in a house fire months ago, and as of Thursday it’s still not fully repaired.

“Judah got me,” she said.

Bradberry paid $17,500 to allow Judah Enterprises to take on the repairs, which have been slow and lasted far beyond the promised deadline.

“God, I can’t even think, I’m so upset,” she added.

Last week, 19 News visited the property after the owner called the 19 Troubleshooter tipline.

Judah Enterprise workers were on the scene doing repairs, but she says they were not extensive.

“When you were here, they were putting in the attic windows, and that’s the only thing they did,” she explained.

Bradberry also says there are now even more trash issues: “They took the work they’ve done and put it in the trash in the backyard.”

19 News reached out to Judah Enterprises, Cleveland’s Building and Housing Department, the city’s Communication Department, and Councilman Joseph T. Jones; no one was able to set up an interview for today.

Towards the end of today, Bradberry was able to meet with a city building inspector and was able to show him the state of her home.

She adds that, at this point, she wants her money back and for someone to be held accountable.

“I want my $17,500,” she said. “I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I’m losing weight, I’m worried, I’ve been to the hospital, my blood pressure is up.”

