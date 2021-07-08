2 Strong 4 Bullies
CMHA resident says her apartment building’s broken mailboxes affects her livelihood

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You never know how much you need your mailbox until your postal carrier comes with a handful of mail. Cleveland resident Robin Williams knows that firsthand.

“Your mailbox is where your mail is, people send you cards, but people send out bills,” said Williams.

Williams lives in a CMHA high rise on Wade Park Avenue.

She said she hasn’t received any mail in two months because most of the mailboxes in the building are broken.

For some people, this may not be a big deal, but for Williams, it’s how she pays her bills.

“Unfortunately, some of us are unable to use a computer to pay our bills online, to do our banking online,” said Williams. “So everything comes through the mail.”

The post office is about two miles from Williams’ apartment, she said she has to take a lift or pay someone to get there almost once a week.

“If you go into get your mail, Lyft only waits five minutes, so if there’s a line there… that’s $20, $16,” said Williams.

Williams describes herself as someone who is low-income and spending an extra $20 every week is putting a strain on her budget.

We tried to speak to the manager of Williams’ apartment building, but he did not want to speak to me on camera.

To be fair and give CMHA the opportunity to give us their side of the story, I made several attempts to speak with someone about Williams’ mailbox woes.

They have not gotten back to us yet.

Williams said that’s exactly why she’s speaking out now, she just wants someone to listen and fix the mailboxes.

